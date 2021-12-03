CVLB to start online licence application in Feb, says chairman

SIBU (Dec 3): Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak will implement an online licence application system which will begin in mid February 2022, says its chairman Ripin Lamat.

It is a ‘web-base’ system that can be accessed from anywhere, providing convenience to the vehicle owners and increase the efficiency of licence application.

“With this online licence application, the people no longer have to fill in forms manually and appear repeatedly at the CVLB office.

“Instead, applications and payments will be made online, and applicants only need to be present at the CVLB office to get the licence,” he said at the dialogue session with the commercial vehicle licensing associations here yesterday.

Fifteen representatives from 12 commercial vehicle associations in the central zone attended the dialogue session.

Ripin said, to familiarise users with the system, CVLB Sarawak would hold several engagement sessions with licensing associations to provide information and training on the use of the system later.

He said this was in line with the CVLB Sarawak’s post Covid-19 new normal.

On another note, Ripin said CVLB Sarawak was entrusted this year to distribute the government’s one-off assistance under the Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia (Permai) and Program Strategik Memperkasa Rakyat dan Ekonomi (Pemerkasa).

“The one off RM500 financial aid each was given to taxi, rental car, school bus, tour bus and e-hailing drivers to help lessen their burden during the pandemic.

“A total of 4,140 people benefitted from the Permai initiative while 4,094 benefitted from the Pemerkasa initiative this year,” he said.

Ripin also said that under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0, taxi drivers, rental cars and school bus operators registered in Sarawak were also not left behind to receive assistance of RM600, while e-hailing operators were given RM500 ‘one-off’ through SarawakPay.

The dialogue session was the third one held after Miri and Kuching on Nov 25 and 26 respectively.

The dialogue session between CVLB Sarawak and the associations was to obtain feedback from the associations about commercial vehicles licensing such as taxis, buses, lorries and rental cars.

CVLB Sarawak director Masitah Annuar, deputy director Razami Mohamad Jamali, deputy head of Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department DSP Mathew Manggie, Ministry of Transport’s representative Dr Lawrence Tseu Sed Kong, Sibu Road Transport head Mohd Faizal Abdullah and Puspakom Sibu branch manager Ashamadi Madeni were among those present at the dialogue session.