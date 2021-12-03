DAP S’wak announces candidates for Dudong, Bawang Assan, negotiation with PSB closes

SIBU (Dec 3): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak today announced its candidates for the remaining two state seats in the Sibu Division for the 12th Sarawak election, effectively closing any chance of negotiation with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen announced Paul Ling and Amy Lau as the party’s candidates for Dudong and Bawang Assan seats respectively.

Ling, 39, works with an elderly centre and was previously the special assistant to Pelawan assemblyman David Wong.

He has been a DAP member for the past 12 years and has also been actively involved in social activities.

Lau, 30, is an English language tutor and is a special assistant to Oscar.

“With the announcement, the negotiation with PSB over seat allocations for the Sibu Division is effectively off,” he said during a press conference at DAP headquarters at Rejang Park this afternoon.

Also present were his deputy chairman David Wong, DAP Sarawak Women chief Irene Chang, DAP Sarawak secretary Alan Ling and Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

Including the two candidates, DAP Sarawak has officially released the names of all its 26 candidates for the upcoming state polls.

Chong lamented over the lack of sincerity of PSB on the seats negotiation, saying they had not received any news whatsoever from PSB.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and presidential council member Datuk Tiong Thai King are the incumbents for Bawang Assan and Dudong respectively.

Chong later handed over the letters of authorisation to its two candidates.

DAP’s candidate for Kemena, John Bryan also received his letter of authorisation.

He was earlier announced as candidate for Kemena but could not receive his letter as he was under quarantine.