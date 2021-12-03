Half-month bonus for Sabah civil servants

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): The Sabah government on Friday announced that 20,271 state civil servants will receive a half-month bonus with a minimum rate of RM1,000.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said that this includes temporary and contract as well as daily paid workers.

The bonus is to be paid in January, 2022, he said, adding that this was in recognition of the services and roles played by civil servants.

Hajiji also announced that the Sabah government will fund preliminary works on the construction of affordable housing scheme for state civil servants.

“I hope that this incentive will inspire state civil servants to work harder to improve the quality of service to the people,” he said at the State Assembly.