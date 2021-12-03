Hospital receives beds from anonymous donor

MIRI (Dec 3): Miri Hospital yesterday received a donation of 10 beds from an anonymous donor.

The beds were officially handed by Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin on behalf of the donor to Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong in a simple ceremony held at the hospital entrance.

Also present to witness the handing over was Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf.

According to Lee, the total cost of the ten beds is over RM30,000 and this is not the donor’s first contribution.

“Before this, the donor has also donated medical equipment to this hospital and we are very thankful for all of the contributions made,” he said, adding that the donor has requested anonymity for all donations made.

Meanwhile, Lee, who is also the minister-in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), also expressed his gratitude to all those who have been contributing to Miri Hospital since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Earlier during the pandemic, we also had a group of volunteers sewing PPE (personal protective equipment) for our frontliners as we had shortage at that time. There were also people donating numerous items to the frontliners and the hospital.

“This is the kind of community values we have. We have no problem joining hands and fighting this Covid-19 together,” said Lee, adding that many also collaborated with MDDMC in the fight against Covid-19.