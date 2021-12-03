Karim: 18-year-olds who registered as voters before Nov 2 can take part this coming polls

KUCHING (Dec 3): The implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration which will take effect on Dec 15 will not be in time for 18-year-old Sarawakians to cast their vote in the 12th State Election on Dec 18, says Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this was in view that for the coming state polls, the Election Commission (EC) has set the use of the latest electoral roll which has been updated until Nov 2.

“EC has issued a statement that only those who have registered as voters up until Nov 2 will be eligible. So those who had registered after this date will not be able to cast their vote yet.

“But for those who have turned 18 and had registered before Nov 2, they can become voters. That’s how I look at it,” the state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister told a press conference here yesterday.

Abdul Karim, who earlier welcomed the arrival of passengers onboard the inaugural Malaysia Airlines flight from Penang to Kuching at Kuching International Airport (KIA), stressed that the Sarawak government supported the move for 18-year-olds to vote.

“The government recognises the role of young voters in nation building and that is the reason why Parliament and the State Legislative Assembly amended the law.

“We recognise that youths aged 18 can exercise their responsibility. If they can purchase a house and drive a car at that age, why can’t they vote?

“So there is no issue on whether we are ready or not to accept them in the election. What is important is that we have to engage with them and try to make them feel more responsible because their vote is very important to determine the future of the country,” he said.

Bernama in a report said the implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration has been gazetted and will take effect on Dec 15.

It said this was stated in the Federal Government Gazette dated Dec 1 published by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.