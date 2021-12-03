Kinabatangan village receives Best Tourism Villages award

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): Kampung Batu Puteh, a community based tourism by Batu Puteh Community Tourism Co-operative, KOPEL Bhd, has been recognized as one of the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO on this first edition of the initiative.

Cultural and natural richness and its commitment to sustainability in its three pillars, the village in Kinabatangan was selected from more than 170 applications from 75 countries, a clear demonstration of its outstanding values and actions towards the development of rural tourism.

Applications exclusively presented online by UNWTO Member States, Malaysia being one of its members.

The requirement for application includes that the population density is low and a maximum of 15,000 inhabitants.

Located in a landscape with an important presence of traditional activities such as agriculture, forestry, livestock and/or fishing, and the sharing of community values and lifestyle.

Kampung Batu Puteh was nominated by the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture Malaysia for this recognition.

Community Based Tourism by KOPEL began in the year 2000 with the opening of Sabah’s first homestay program Miso Walai Homestay.

Alongside the village boat service, guide services, cultural music and dance programs, KOPEL’s forest conservation initiatives have grown into a medium scale social enterprise that supports employment, social and environmental goals and is committed to protecting and restoring ecosystems and biodiversity in the Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary that makes Sabah so unique and significant at a global scale.

“The KOPEL team were ecstatic when they heard the news, it was a huge boost to morale after 18 months of pandemic losses and zero international tourism income. We were even more excited when we received sponsorship to attend the awards ceremony with the Ministry of Tourism. KOPEL hopes this recognition helps promote rural and community based tourism in Malaysia and help bring back international tourists especially to Sabah and the Kinabatangan region,” says Martin Vogel, CEO of KOPEL Bhd.

“This award solidifies the efforts put in by the community of Batu Puteh and serves as a great motivation for them to continue their good efforts in sustainability,” comments Datuk Jafry Ariffn, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah.

“I am aware that rural tourism is not entirely a new niche segment for tourism in Sabah. However, seeing the importance of further growing and supporting such industry players, Sabah Tourism had taken the initiative to amplify promotion efforts since 2014. This resulted with Kadamaian receiving the Asean Community Based Tourism Award in 2019 and also the initiated Tourism Councils in each district to assist with the efforts,” he adds.

KOPEL chairman Abd Sanih Bin Nasri, deputy chairman Mohamad Juhari Bin Kadir and Conservation Manager Saidal Udin of KOPEL Bhd were partially sponsored by Sabah Tourism Board to be present in Madrid to receive the award of Best Tourism Villages, which was held during the 24th UNWTO General Assembly on December 2 at the Marriott Auditorium Conference Centre in Madrid, Spain.