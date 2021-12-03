More revenue, bigger say on oil and gas

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): The negotiations between the Sabah government, Federal government and Petronas to discuss the Commercial Collaboration Agreement (CCA) have been successfully concluded.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor informed the State Assembly on Friday that mutual understanding and agreement have been reached between the two parties and the CCA will be signed soon.

“After a long time of legacy issues related to the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA 1974) underlying our oil and gas related issues, Insya Allah, this agreement will bring greater value and meaning to Sabah.

“Sabah will get greater revenue sharing, greater participation and greater say in oil and gas related matters,” he said when unveiling the Sabah Budget 2022.

Hajiji added that the State Government and Petronas have conducted a joint study to determine the added value of the gas industry which can provide long-term economic returns for Sabah.

“The State Government has agreed for Petronas to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility based on the nearshore concept which will be the first in the state, i.e SOGIP. In addition, Sabah will also have gas allocations to support downstream industries in the state,” he said.

Hajiji also said the Sabah government welcomes the Federal government’s commitment to continue the series of negotiations through the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Special Council.

“Various progresses have been successfully achieved and we will continue to monitor closely to ensure that the rights and interests of the state can be fulfilled,” he said.

“The State Government has high confidence that the Federal Government understands the needs and development demands of the State and the people of Sabah,” Hajiji said.

He added that constructive negotiations through various platforms at all levels will be continued.

“We are grateful that not only has the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) committed to enhance Sabah’s development as one of the nine main focuses, the first in the Malaysia Plan, policy assurance and commitments are outlined to resolve pending issues relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.