PBDSB keeps mum on Telang Usan candidate

MIRI (Dec 3): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) is keeping mum on its candidate for Telang Usan despite nomination day being just three days away.

However, PBDSB president Bobby William today gave the impression that its candidate is a Kayan woman.

“We will only announce the candidate for the seat tomorrow (Dec 4). If she shows up, we will then give her the credential. Otherwise, we would only be contesting in Marudi,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

The party last week confirmed that it would be joining the fray in Telang Usan, making the seat a five-cornered fight between incumbent Dennis Ngau (GPS), Jau Jok Jenggo (PSB), Philip Jau (PKR) and Gia Bala (PBK).

If PBDSB is fielding a woman candidate, it would be the first time in the history of Telang Usan that a female candidate is vying for the seat.