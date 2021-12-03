PBK’s man for Mulu no stranger to local folk

MARUDI (Dec 3): Former Baram health officer Dr Richard Ibuh, who is Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) candidate for the Mulu seat this coming election, is no stranger to folks in the constituency.

During his time of public service in Marudi and Miri, he had helped to implement many gravity-feed piped water systems in Baram, along with improving sanitation in rural villages.

“My participation in this 12th Sarawak Election is on the urging of friends. I view my involvement in politics as a calling to contribute back to society,” he told The Borneo Post.

He called on Sarawakians to support PBK candidates in the coming polls and the party’s fight for Sarawak independence, saying he sees Sarawak becoming a ‘great country’ if independent.

In his 34 years of public service, the 66-year-old Dr Richard served in various capacities in Baram, Bintulu, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Putrajaya, before moving into the academic sector for about 10 years and now, politics.