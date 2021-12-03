Police after KK burglary syndicate

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): Police are looking for a housebreaking syndicate responsible for 11 theft cases with around RM1 million losses.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said police investigation believed the five suspects committed the offences around the state capital.

“Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained from several crime scenes, the suspects traveled in a vehicle with tinted windows, wearing clothing with hoodie and dark face mask to cover their identity.

“The group’s modus operandi is to carry out careful planning by first scouting the area before breaking into their targeted houses,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said the latest case took place in Lido when the homeowner, who was away, realised there was a problem with the home CCTV.

“The victim informed one of his workers to check on his home and was told that the house had been broken into,” he said.

It was later revealed that the suspects had disconnected the CCTV before fleeing with valuable items including cash and foreign currencies worth RM500,000.

Police investigation revealed the suspects have been involved in at least 11 burglary cases with one report of a stolen pistol.

“We have identified the suspects involved and efforts are being made to arrest them,” said Mohd Zaidi.