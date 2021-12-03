Pujut folk want positive change, says PSB man

MIRI (Dec 3): Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB) Pujut branch chairman, Bruce Chai, said the people of Pujut want positive change and this is exactly what PSB is offering.

“PSB can bring these changes. Our goal is to change the administration and the government into a government that can provide a good environment to live in as well as security.

“We are not here to be an opposition, that’s not our goal. That’s why we have so many potential candidates throughout Sarawak,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Chai, 49, has been announced by PSB as their candidate for Pujut in the upcoming state election.

According to him, a party could be a strong opposition party when it had 10 to 20 seats.

“But PSB’s goal is to bring about positive changes particularly in development. I want to create a good living environment, security and balanced development for the people, especially in Pujut.

“We want to bring Pujut forward, we want to bring Miri City forward, we want to bring Sarawak forward.

“If you go down to Pujut, the 70-80 years old housing areas still have earth drain. This is a place that is supposed to be already developed. Something is wrong somewhere. There must be something wrong with the present policy.

“It is the council, the YBs and the leaders who must ensure a balanced development. That is why we picked them,” he said.

He added that it was useless to vote for the same ‘stable’ government years after years but still getting the same disappointing result.

“We need change, we must not be afraid of change. If the system cannot accommodate you, you have to change it, and that is what PSB is all about.

Some people are scared of changes, but we have to embrace change if it is for our own good.

“If you want a stable government PSB can offer enough seats to form a government, we too can provide the same sort of stable government.

“PSB is capable of bringing change and the people should not be afraid to accept changes. Change can be good or even better than what we have today,” he said.