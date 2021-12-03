RM110.68 million surplus budget for Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor on Friday announced a surplus budget of RM110.68 million for 2022.

He said that the budget was in line with the current demand and priority of the 2022 Sabah budget which is themed “Economic Recovery, People’s Prosperity”.

“This theme is based on the aspiration and commitment of the State Government to revive our economy impacted by the pandemic and enhance people’s prosperity, thus ensuring the success of Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap.

“To achieve the goal of this budget theme, the State Government proposes in the 2022 Budget an estimated expenditure of RM4.596 billion and estimated revenue collection of RM4.707 billion. The 2022 Budget is a surplus budget of RM110.68 million,” Hajiji said when unveiling the 2022 Sabah budget at the State Assembly on Friday.

Of the total budget, the Finance Ministry will receive RM1.824 billion (supply) and RM4.0 million for development.

The Works Ministry will receive RM770.10 million (supply) and RM244.97 million (development); while the Chief Minister’s Department will be allocated RM514.94 million (supply) and RM161.59 million (development).

Hajiji also announced that the Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry will receive RM319.01 million for supply and RM111.87 million for development; while the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry is allocated RM206.01 million (supply) and RM10.60 million (development).

At the same time, the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry is allocated RM113.35 million (supply) and RM18.58 million (development); Community Development and People’s Welfare Ministry is given RM122.40 million (supply) and RM11.72 million (development); Rural Development Ministry RM87.66 million (supply) and RM123.0 million (development); and the Youth and Sports Ministry is getting a supply budget of RM80.59 million and development budget of RM15.30 million.

Meanwhile, the Local Government and Housing Ministry will receive RM121.22 million for supply and RM13.89 million for development; and the Industrial Development Ministry RM19.91 million for supply and RM26.05 million for development.

An allocation of RM383.04 million is for expenditure and supply budget; and another fund of RM33.73 million is for expenditure and supply budget not included in ministries, said Hajiji.

The Chief Minister also said that the budget would be managed responsibly to ensure that the Sabah government’s financial position is in a stable condition and does not affect the existing reserves.

“Our ability to increase spending for the benefit of the people will depend on the sustainability of the state revenue,” he said.