Roadside stall operators at Pinang Jawa agree to move to new site

KUCHING (Dec 3): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will move the Jalan Pinang Jawa roadside stall operators to a new location soon, for the safety of both the operators and their customers.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the operators had agreed to move, and the DBKU was now in the final stage of finalising the move.

“With an allocation of about RM400,000 approved under Budget 2022, the stall operators will move to a new place early next year,” he told reporters after the DBKU Innovation and Integrity Day, DBKU Workers Safety and Health Day, held here yesterday.

He said with this, the operators would be able to generate income again after the Covid-19 pandemic, in a more conducive and orderly environment. It would also ease traffic flow in the area.

On the Innovation and Integrity Day, Dr Abdul Rahman said it was in line with the government’s recommendation to promote a culture of innovation and integrity in the civil service.

It would encourage employees in an organisation to generate creative and innovative ideas that could increase efficiency and effectiveness of the service delivery system to benefit customers, he said.

He added that organisations with integrity would adhere to the principles of competence, trust, and transparency, to boost their work quality.

“An organisation that cares about safety and health will succeed in creating a healthy and safe work culture. These three values are essential if an organisation wants to succeed and remain competitive.”

Also, integrity in the civil service would promote good governance, he said.

DBKU’s focus in terms of safety and health would ensure more effective quality and services. The combination of adherence to standard, safe and healthy work practices would make daily work safer, effective, productive and reduce the risk of accidents at work, he added.

At the event, Dr Abdul Rahman also launched DBKU Organisational Anti -Corruption Plan Book (OACP-DBKU) 2021-2025 which contains six priority areas focusing on anti-corruption policies and actions at the organisational level, to address governance problems and weaknesses, cultivating integrity and the implementation of good governance among employees.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaidir Abang has been appointed a new DBKU director starting Nov 29, replacing Dr Morshidi Ahmad whose contract ended on Sept 2 (reappointment after retirement).

Mohamed is now on medical leave until Feb 28, 2022 due to an accident. As such Salwa Pauzi has been named acting director during his absence.

DBKU Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan and Salwa were among those presents at the function.