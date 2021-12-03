Sarawak eye top three finish at National Armwrestling Championship

KUCHING (Dec 3): Sarawak pullers are looking forward to better their 2019 achievement in the National Armwrestling Championship which will take place at Tropicana Aman Recreational Hub in Selangor on Dec 11.

Two years ago at Tan’Yaa Hotel in Cyberjaya, Selangor, the 19-strong Sarawak team captured five gold, five silver and six bronze medals to finish third overall.

This time around, Sarawak will be represented by 24 pullers including four female pullers.

The women’s team comprise national puller Abigail Kee Zing Ning who will be looking to defend her crown in the Above 75kg Women’s Right Hand, Flora Claudia Jolo Patrick, Tracey Edwina Hughes and Bernice Gan Siew Hua.

In the men’s master/senior/youth/junior teams are Oscar Mason Chai, Hariz Joseph Abdullah, Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, Jong Chi Joon, Dominic Johnny, Doliton Joos Kaling, Ruzehy Jolomi, Mohd Nor Shyefful Hafiz Duan, Acho Prince Kee Zing Yang, Ng Evin Lee, Darren Ng Kwok Hou, Cristal Adam Jabry, Geehadius Edward, Gibson Legan, Bangga Seman, Bonnyface Ronny Steven Ajak, Webselt Legan Joseph, Kenny Choo Tzan Liong, Rengga Ansok, Brendan Teng Guan Wei.

The team manager is Premier 101 Armwrestling Club president Dato Sri Teng Chi Lik and accompanying the team are team advisor Dr Stephen Kee Chu Kiong who is Premier 101 Armwrestling Club deputy president and referee Abisadj Kee Zing Yi.

“We are fielding our best pullers who are the top two finishers in the recent Sarawak Selection in the national meet as the two other strong teams Sabah and Putrajaya are doing the same.

“We are hoping to throw a good punch to finish among the top three and it would be a big achievement if we can win the championship this year,” said state coach Dominic Johnny.

He said Abigail is facing a highly challenging training period as the 17-year-old SMK Batu Lintang’s is also preparing for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exam early next year.

“School had reopened and she is undergoing the trial exam. Abigail can only train once a week during weekends,” he added.

The 2019 IFA double silver medalist and national women’s Above 75kg (Left Hand and Right Hand) can probably expect a strong challenge from Intan Marziyah of Penang as the latter had beaten her in a competition in middle of 2019.

Those also looking to defend their titles include Bernice Gan, Ng Evin Lee, Cristal Adam and veteran puller Kenny Choo.