Sarawak polls: 24 new faces in GPS line-up, mostly in 30s and 40s

KUCHING (Dec 3): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be fielding 24 new faces in the 12th state election, its chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced.

He told a press conference after handing over authorisation letters to GPS’ 82 candidates, that the new faces comprised young people in their 30s and 40s.

“Our candidates chosen are all professionals. Out youngest candidate is a woman, in her 30s. She is a graduate with double Degrees,” he said .

Abang Johari said four out of the 82 GPS candidates are women. The new woman candidate is Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor who will be defending Lingga.

He believed that the chosen GPS candidates, if elected, will continue the government’s policy to bring about further development to Sarawak.

He said the GPS line-up is made up of experienced candidates who had been working hard in their respective areas.

Abang Johari did not unveil the entire list of GPS candidates during the conference but announced that GPS would soon release its manifesto for this coming election.

“We go for GPS (contesting under the logo of GPS) this time. It is the first time we go for GPS.”

He said GPS introduced new candidates in their 30s and 40s because the coalition believed they would fight for all races and various backgrounds, if elected into the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) this polls.

He added that this is because GPS’ tagline is ‘Sarawak First’ where its candidates will place the interest of Sarawak and Sarawakians above all.