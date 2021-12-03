Sarawak polls: Abang Johari to contest in Gedong, says source

KUCHING (Dec 3): Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be contesting in Gedong in the 12th Sarawak election, a source in the coalition said.

Abang Johari, who has represented Satok for some 40 years, did not respond directly to a question on whether he will stand in Gedong at a news conference at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today

But the source close to GPS confirmed that the chief minister was moving to Gedong after its incumbent Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais offered to make way for Abang Johari to stand in the rural seat.

Naroden, 68, was elected the Gedong assemblyman after the constituency was established in the 2016 state election.

Prior to the last state polls, Naroden had represented Simunjan since 1991.

It is learnt that PBB deputy secretary-general Datuk Ibrahim Baki, who is Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) board member, will be replacing Abang Johari to defend Satok for GPS this election.

The Election Commission has set Dec 6 for nomination, Dec 14 for early voting and Dec 18 for polling day.