Sarawak polls: Dayang Noorazah is GPS’ candidate for Lingga

KUCHING (Dec 3): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has named Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor as its candidate for the Lingga state seat in the coming 12th Sarawak polls.

The 33-year-old accounting graduate from Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus is among the 24 new faces and also one of the youngest.

“I am grateful to the Chief Minister of Sarawak, who is also GPS chairman, giving the opportunity to youths like me to become a leader in the Lingga constituency.

“I have met the people of Lingga and they have been giving good responses,” she said when met prior to receiving her candidacy authorisation letter today.

Dayang Noorazah observed that in Lingga, a lot of women were suffering from financial problems.

“They want to help their families but do not have the capacity or way to do it. So I will try to help the womenfolk in Lingga overcome their problems.

“We will encourage them by organising activities like seminars or financial development to raise their standard of living,” she said.

As for the youths of Lingga, Dayang Noorazah believes that education is key.

“I will try to take a new approach, especially in terms of education, for those aged 21 and above, because we all know that on average they can not continue their education due to financial constraints.

“As for those aged between 29 to 39 who had lost their jobs. The first thing to do is to find out how we can get them out of the problem,” she said.

The Lingga constituency was previously held by Datuk Simoi Peri for three terms since 2006.