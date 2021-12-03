Sarawak polls: GPS’ candidate for Krian confident in winning seat after incumbent gave way

KUCHING (Dec 3): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will have a better chance of winning the Krian state seat with incumbent Datuk Ali Biju not contesting this time, said the coalition’s candidate for the constituency Friday Belik.

“Generally, the mood on the ground is getting better, and with the revelation that YB Ali Biju is not going to contest this time, I think our chance will be much better and we expect him to help us, especially with all his supporters (whom) we will be able to work together with for the sake of people in Krian.

“However there has not been a formal discussion on this, but we will try to get him to discuss it,” he said when receiving his candidacy authorisation letter today.

The 62-year-old former Betong Resident from the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) said that he has been working hard since November last year and has visited almost every part of Krian.

On whether the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) for the election will hamper his campaigning, Friday noted that there might be some complications but the party is well-prepared at its grassroots.

“We will use mass media to reach out to our voters. We can still move around in small groups so we will do so to reach areas that do not have Internet coverage,” he said.

On the development in Krian, Friday thinks it is slow compared to neighbouring districts because it had been under the Opposition rule for the past 10 years.

“Now that Ali Biju is already with the government and he is a deputy minister at federal level, things are getting better. At least now we can see light at the end of this tunnel,” he said.