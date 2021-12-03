Sarawak polls: Ibrahim Baki named GPS candidate for Satok

KUCHING (Dec 3): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok branch deputy chairman Datuk Ibrahim Baki will be taking over from GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to contest in the Satok state seat in the 12th Sarawak election.

When met by reporters at the PBB headquarters here today, he said he will continue Abang Johari’s legacy in Satok should he win the seat.

“The Chief Minister has already done a good job for Satok. I feel that I’m only continuing what he did for the constituency. Not much change will be done, I can only improve it with his guidance.

“What was done by him in the constituency, I will continue his legacy,” he said.

A source in the coalition had said that Abang Johari will be contesting in Gedong in the coming state polls.

He has been Satok assemblyman for nine terms since 1981, having defended the seat through a majority 5,045 votes during the 11th state election.