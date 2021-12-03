Sarawak polls: Late Masing’s nephew to contest in Baleh

KUCHING (Dec 3): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) new candidate for the Baleh state seat, Nicholas Kudi Jantai Masing acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill in trying to fulfill what his late uncle, Deputy Chief MInister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, had planned in the state constituency.

He also acknowledged that it was an emotional moment for him following his parents’ deaths in May and his uncle’s death in October.

“I have to double my effort and work. I will try my best because I know what is in Baleh. Tan Sri had always advised me on how to work in Baleh.

“It’s very emotional for me but I must be strong for the people of Baleh,” he told reporters after receiving his candidacy authorisation letter today.

The 36-year-old has been going around Baleh, having been a political secretary to the chief minister for six years.

One of the issues that needs to be looked into in the state constituency is citizenship, he said.

“It is one of the issues that Tan Sri had always fought for. We have a plan actually. I was there. I was with Tan Sri James and I know what he did and planned for Baleh.

“There are many things that we need to implement based on the existing plan, and we will continue it, especially in Bukit Mabong, which is a new district. We will realise what the GPS government has planned for Baleh,” he said.

Nicholas thanked the chief minister for giving him the chance to represent Baleh to replace the late Masing.

“I believe that GPS is a platform that dares to give chance to young people in politics. As the candidate to replace Tan Sri, I will work hard because we know he was an influential figure and also someone who was vocal. I will try my best to continue his battles

“We will win. We believe we will win because of our position as a stable government,” he said.