Sarawak polls: PDP president Tiong to contest in Dudong

KUCHING (Dec 3): Progressive Democratic Party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing will contest in Dudong on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket, the coalition’s chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP, is among the 24 new faces that GPS will be fielding in the 12th Sarawak polls.

The Chinese-majority urban seat in Sibu is traditionally contested by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) as far as the GPS is concerned.

It will mark the very first time Dudong is contested by another component party in GPS.

Prior to the announcement, SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong had aspired to stand in Dudong, having anticipated a multi-cornered fight in the state constituency.

It is learnt that 52 per cent of voters in Dudong are Chinese and 48 per cent Bumiputera.

Wong, who is also Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman, said SUPP’s preparation works began in August 2019.

“I am trying my best to win the seat for GPS. Let the people decide,” he said in Sibu last month.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member Datuk Tiong Thai King, who contested under the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, wrested Dudong from Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the 2016 state election.

PSB has announced that its Dudong incumbent Tiong will defend the seat in the coming polls.

The Election Commission has set Dec 6 for nomination day, Dec 14 for early voting and Dec 18 for polling day.