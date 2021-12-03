Sarawak polls: PKR to focus on winning 27 seats

KUCHING (Dec 3): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak will contest in 27 seats in the coming 12th Sarawak election.

PKR Sarawak secretary Joshua Jabeng, who announced this today at the party’s headquarters here, said out of the 27 candidates, six are women.

They are Meneng Biris (N1 Opar), Nor Dahlia Esapian Eyau (N8 Satok), Chrishe Ng Phuay Hui (N11 Batu Lintang), Ani Amat (N66 Murum), Norhafizah Johari (N71 Bekenu) and Zolhaidah Suboh (N72 Lambir).

The men candidates are Ahmad Nazib Johari (N6 Tupong), Mahmud Epah (N15 Asajaya), Michael Sawing (N18 Serembu), Christo Michael (N20 Tarat), Senior William Rade (N21 Tebedu), Piee Bin Ling (N24 Sadong Jaya), Abg Abd Kasim Abg Bujang (N28 Lingga), Abg Zulkifli Abg Engkeh (N29 Beting Maro), Patrick Kamis (N35 Saribas), Mikail Matthew Abdullah (N37 Bukit Saban), Satu Anak Anchom (N49 Ngemah), M Fauzi @ Joseph Usit (N50 Machan), Mohd Arwin Abdullah (N57 Tellian) and Abd Jalil Bujang (N58 Balingian).

Joshua will contest in N60 Kakus while other candidates include Munan Laja (N62 Katibas), Elias Lipi (N76 Marudi), Philip Jau Ding (N77 Telang Usan), Roland Engan (N78 Mulu), Racha Balang (N80 Batu Danau) and Martin Samuel Labo (N81 Ba Kelalan).

“The candidates were chosen after going through very stringent processes of selection combined with field surveys.

“The rationale behind this decision is not to contest but to win. We focus on winning and that is why we are choosing the seats where we are confident of winning,” he told reporters in a press conference.

According to Joshua, PKR will not be engaged in three-corner fights with its PH partners DAP and Amanah.

“Wherever the seats DAP is contesting, we will not field candidates there and this is the basic principle of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We have no deal with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) but in the event at the last minute they would want to work with us and together we want to win and become the new government, and what’s wrong with that,” added Joshua.

Meanwhile, PKR Sarawak director of Sarawak Elections Dominique Ng Kim Ho said PKR had initially wanted to contest in 47 seats.

“The reason for the drastic reduction in the number of candidates is that we want to focus on the winnable seats and not contest in any seat we have no chance of winning.

“Moreover, there are many parties contesting and we need to be realistic in our expectations. We have decided to be a bit more pragmatic partly because we have limited resources.

“We need to contest less in order to be able to concentrate more on more important seats that we have a chance of winning,” he added.