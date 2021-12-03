SDMC tightens travel conditions after Malaysia records first Omicron case

KUCHING (Dec 3): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee has enhanced its regulations for travellers after Malaysia recorded its first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant of concern involving a private university student in Perak.

The measures now also affect travellers in the Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) and the Langkawi travel bubble.

Those in the VTL are required to be quarantined at their first point of entry to Sarawak, while those travelling in the Langkawi travel bubble are to undergo the Covid-19 RT-PCR test three days before departure if they have been in Langkawi for more than seven days.

For travellers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Malawi and country’s with high Omicron risk, they are to be quarantined for 14 days at their first point of entry to Malaysia regardless of their vaccination status.

They will be required to undergo the RT-PCR test on the 12th day of quarantine.

For those coming from other countries, they will be quarantined for seven days and are required to take the RT-PCR test on the fifth day if they have been fully vaccinated.

However, those who are not vaccinated will be quarantined for 10 days and subjected to the RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

For domestic travellers, those who have not been fully vaccinated, including those with health issues, are required to undergo 10 days of quarantine and the RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

“It is mandatory for all overseas travellers to report their travel history to the officers at the airport. Legal action will be taken if they fail to do so or if they provide false information,” SDMC warned.

Earlier today, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told a press conference that the country’s first Omicron case was detected in a South African national on Dec 2.

He said comprehensive contact tracing was being carried out for passengers on the airplane which the South African national boarded as well as those within the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) check-in area.