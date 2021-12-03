Seven Sabah boxers to compete in Malaysia Cup

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 3): Seven local boxers will represent the state in the Malaysia Cup competition in Negeri Sembilan early this month.

Sabah Boxing Association president Orlando Harumal said the association, with support from the State Sport Council, will send the team to compete in the competition that will be held in Nilai from December 6 to 12.

They will be led by team manager Jeffery Ismail, coaches Fabian Peter, Datu Segan Adis and Motinin Gaduan.

The boxers are Mohd Haikal Hassim, who will compete in the Flyweight 51 kg category, Joel Evekly Jain (Bantamweight 54 kg), Fabio Peter Fabian (Featherweight 57 kg), Leevender Lawrance (Lightweight 60 kg), Azrullah Sulaiman (Light Welter Weight 64 kg), Maxsinerey Nabale Motinin (Welterweight 67 kg), and Sachdev Singh (Cruiser Weight 86 kg).

Orlando said the team had been undergoing centralised training in Tambunan since Nov 16, with the exception of Sachdev Singh who is outstation and training on his own.

“The training focuses on fitness, endurance stamina and skills,” said Orlando in a press statement.

He added that the boxers would be leaving for Kuala Lumpur on Dec 4 for the six-day competition.