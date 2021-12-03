Water supply woes in Pulau Bruit over soon, says CM

DARO (Dec 3): The water supply issue affecting villages in Pulau Bruit here is expected to be resolved soon with the completion of Muara Lassa and Batang Paloh bridges.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government would be able to connect water from Sibu through Tanjung Manis to Pulau Bruit when the bridges were completed.

“By then the people will no longer need to depend on untreated river water as their water source.

“All villages in Pulau Bruit will be connected to the state water grid upon completion of the bridges. The water supply problem in Pulau Bruit will be resolved in four to five years’ time.

“But we must have planning and this is our plan for water supply in Pulau Bruit,” he said at a meet-the-community session in Pulau Bruit yesterday.

Semop incumbent Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Kuala Rajang incumbent Datu Len Talif Salleh, Daro incumbent Safiee Ahmad and Repok incumbent Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii were among those present.

Earlier, Abang Johari said that Pulau Bruit was isolated from the mainland, posing a challenge to develop the area.

He said after he took over as the chief minister, among things he wanted to do was to connect Pulau Bruit to the mainland.

“Therefore, we started the construction of Batang Paloh and Muara Lassa bridges. I was worried at first on how to get the RM1 billion needed to build the two bridges.

“But with people’s prayers, we managed to get an extra income of RM7 billion in three years after imposing sales tax on petroleum products,” he said.

He also announced a RM48 allocation for three projects to be implemented in Pulau Bruit; construction of four bridges to connect roads in the island (RM20 million), to repair bunds and build retaining wall (RM22 million) and RM6 million for the construction of a mosque.

He also assured the people in Kuala Rajang, Daro, Igan and Pulau Bruit that they would continue to enjoy development under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“This is in line with the state government’s aim to develop the agriculture and fisheries sectors in the areas.”