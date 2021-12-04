351 new Covid-19 cases, nine deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): There were 351 new Covid-19 infections yesterday bringing the cumulative total in Sabah to 234,852.

Nine deaths were also reported yesterday, said the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said that four of the deaths were in Kota Belud, two in Kota Kinabalu and one each in Kinabatangan, Kota Marudu and Penampang.

He also said that 1,370 people are still receiving treatment for the Covid-19 infection, 628 in hospitals, 717 in the low risk quarantine and treatment centres, 23 in temporary detention centres/prison and two in private medical facilities.

Masidi said 54 of the patients required critical care with 51 of them in ICU and 25 of them ventilated.

The unvaccinated, he said, made up 26.88 per cent of the patients in the stage 4 and stage 5 categories.

All districts in Sabah recorded a non-static change in the number of positive Covid-19 cases with a total of 189 cases from the close contact screening, he said.

It can be concluded that despite the repeated calls by the government, there is still a high probability of non-compliance with SOP, he added.

As of Dec 3, 2,441,345 individuals in Sabah have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while the number of those who are fully vaccinated stands at 2,392,376 individuals.

Masidi also said that as of Dec 3, 679,594 food baskets under the Covid-19 3.0 assistance program have been distributed to those affected by the pandemic.