Abg Jo: GPS strives to practise inclusive policies, look after communities of all races in S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 4): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling coalition strives to practise inclusive policies, looking after communities of all races as well as safeguarding the racially harmonious culture in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking during a meet-and-greet session with community leaders at a hotel here tonight, Abang Johari said the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had introduced the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept that emphasised on building closer relationship in a multi-religious and multiracial society across the country.

“Malaysia is a big family, and in Sarawak we have our own ‘Keluarga Sarawak’ where the existing cooperation is already very tight between the communities of Chinese, Malay, Bidayuh, Iban, Orang Ulu and others under the spirit of ‘Keluarga Sarawak’,” he said.

Citing an example, Abang Johari said his administration had introduced Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to assist non-Muslim houses of worship and fund was also allocated to Chinese-medium schools.

“We help the Chinese schools because I trust the state Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian could change the fate of the Chinese community. Assistance was also provided to the bumiputera community.”

Abang Johari said all leaders in Sarawak had been closely engaged to carry out their tasks as a big family in combating this Covid-19 pandemic and the positive results of the teamwork had shown with the lowering of new coronavirus cases this month.

Moreover, Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, thanked the federal government under the leadership of Ismail Sabri who had prioritised the development in the state, including improving internet connectivity under the National Digital Network (Jendela).

He also emphasised that political stability was crucial for developments in the state, and strong and loyal friendship between the federal and state governments was the heart of the relationship for Sarawak to advance forward.

The chief minister reminded that political instability had led to the downfall of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government after only 22 months in power, aside from pointing out a certain opposition leader had once accused that Sarawak would be bankrupt after three years.

Besides, Abang Johari said his administration already had a detailed strategy in place on how best to develop the state and a stable political climate was needed for the strategy to be properly executed.

“I am confident the prime minister Ismail Sabri’s visit to the state today would bring our friendship even closer and let us continue to unite under the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’, and the ‘Keluarga Sarawak’ concept for a prosperous future,” he said.

Just like his predecessor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, Abang Johari said the public could judge his track record as a chief minister and he had always been fair to all communities.