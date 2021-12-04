Anwar announces Hapeni Fadil as PKR’s Simunjan candidate

KUCHING (Dec 4): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) national president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim dropped an unexpected surprise yesterday by announcing an additional candidate for the state election ahead of the initial 27 names that were disclosed by its Sarawak elections director Dominique Ng.

The 28th candidate named is Hapeni Fadil, who will be contesting in Simunjan.

This brings the total number of candidates that PKR is fielding to 28.

“This was a request from the constituents there, and NGOs (non-government organisations). We have finalised the names and even though we have discussion with PH (Pakatan Harapan) component parties, we hope the united spirit (will be) amongst us (and) there will be no overlapping candidates,” he told reporters at a press conference held at PKR Bandar Kuching branch last night.

At the same time, he congratulated all the candidates who were selected to represent PKR.

He added that it was in the party’s interest to ensure that working relations in the PH coalition with Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara remain intact.

Anwar said therefore, the controversial Senadin seat will be given to DAP’s candidate Michael Teo, who has been working extremely well there.

“I think in the spirit of togetherness and long-term relations, we support the DAP candidate in Senadin as agreed.”

Anwar dropped by the branch after a working visit to Sarawak, where he visited Song first before heading to Miri and Kuching.

Anwar was here to drum up support for PKR in the coming state polls.

Among the 28 candidates that PKR will be fielding are Sarawak PKR Leadership Council acting chairman Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh, who will be contesting the Beting Maro seat, and Sarawak PKR Leadership Council secretary Joshua Jabeng for Kakus.

Also present were Dominique Ng and his daughter Cherishe Ng, who is the youngest PKR candidate this election at age 24 and will be standing in Batu Lintang.