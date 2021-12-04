Be brave to bring about change, PKR leader calls on people

KAPIT (Dec 4):The people must be brave to trigger change for the future of the country, says opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president said this in his remarks for a gathering with the party’s local supporters at Kantin Kitai near Katibas Bridge, Jalan Song-Kapit here yesterday.

Anwar was accompanied by fellow members of Parliament, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (Hang Tuah Jaya) and Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (Lembah Pantai), as well as PKR Katibas chairman Munan Laja.

Adding on, Anwar highlighted the party’s ‘Spirit of Reformation’ in that it would continue its fight against corrupted practices and injustice towards establishing clean governance.

“In politics, nothing is impossible.

“Selangor was a stronghold of BN (Barisan Nasional) – now, it is under Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“When the people are brave to stand up and vote for change of better government, then the political landscape would be transformed.

“Sarawak is rich in resources and, in fact, is the richest state in Malaysia.

“However, the wealth is not shared among its people. I can’t understand,” he said, citing Song as an example.

“Song is one of the seven poorest districts in the whole of Malaysia, lagging far behind in terms of amenities and infrastructures.

“Again, Sarawak is rich in resources but the wealth is not shared among the people. The timber tycoons are getting rich, but the poor folks remain poor.

This is a cause of grave concern as only the rich and the powerful few benefit, while as the poor folks suffer.

“We must be brave to say ‘No’. Election is the time – we must be brave to exercise our right,” said Anwar, who is Port Dickson MP.

He said even when in prison, he had never stopped speaking out against corruption, malpractice and cronyism.

“PKR advocates the voice of the people and good governance.

“We fight injustice, and we work towards eradicating corrupt practices,” he pointed out.

On Munan being PKR’s pick for Katibas in the coming election, Anwar regarded the former as ‘a seasoned politician, one with a burning spirit to serve the people’.

“Should he (Munan) be elected as the people’s representative, he would serve the constituents to the best of his ability and strive to bring positive change to Katibas,” he said.