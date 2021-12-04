Covid-19: 104 new cases in Sarawak today, no deaths

KUCHING (Dec 4): Sarawak today recorded a slight decrease in new Covid-19 cases at 104 compared to yesterday’s 106.

According to the Sarawak disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, 37 cases were in Category 1 (without symptoms) and 64 in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

There were no cases in Category 3 (lung infection), one case in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen support), and two cases in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator), the committee added.

The cumulative total of positive cases in the state was at 251,142 to date.

SDMC also revealed that Kuching came on top again with 35 new cases, followed by Miri (19) and Limbang (12).

Bintulu had eight cases, Lawas (6), Serian (5), and Sibu (4).

There were two new cases each in Samarahan, Sarikei, Simunjan and Betong.

One case was recorded each in Mukah, Pusa, Kapit, Tanjung Manis, Asajaya, Matu and Kabong.

Meanwhile, SDMC also recorded 71 person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, making a total of 644 PUS cases being quarantined in 20 designated hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres throughout the state.