CSR clean water project benefits two longhouses in Simunjan

SIMUNJAN (Dec 4): The problem of getting clean water supply is now a thing of the past for the villagers of two longhouses at Kampung Benat Hulu here, following the completion of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project undertaken by Etiqa.

Fully funded by Etiqa and run in cooperation Islamic Aid Malaysia (IAM), this project covered the rebuilding and improvements works on the rainwater harvesting systems at these two longhouses.

The mechanism is straightforward – rainwater that runs over the roofs is directed via gutters into a set of aluminium reserve tanks, from which it would go through high-scale membrane and UV filters before being channelled as clean water into every household unit of the longhouses.

The pumps used are generated by electricity.

It is known that the longhouse villagers of Kampung Benat Hulu have been relying on rainwater for their daily use over the past 30 years. However, their previous method of storage was not sanitary; thus, they would still have to buy bottled water for drinking and cooking.

The Etiqa’s CSR project kicked off in November 2019, but had undergone some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the lockdown was lifted, however, works had resumed up and the system was fully ready on Friday.

“We hope that this project would diminish the risks associated with consumption of untreated water.

“We also hope that the villagers would cooperate with each other to maintain this system.

“This project is in line with our CSR tagline, ‘Etiqa Cares’, and also our vision of making the world a better place through the improvement of the standard of living and the socio-economy of the communities in need,” said Etiqa Sarawak regional manager Wong Chee Tung in his speech before officially handing over the project to the longhouse villagers at a simple ceremony today.

Meanwhile IAM president Zawahir Abdullah, who was also present, said as a non-governmental organisation (NGO), it took on the role as the facilitator for individuals and also corporate bodies that wanted to undertake welfare and humanitarian activities meant to benefit those in need.

“In this respect, we’re honoured to have been able to work with the Etiqa Group in this significant project, which I see as unique in that it has involved the longhouse villagers under the ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) spirit.

“I’m also humbled by the solidarity and cooperation amongst these villagers, and I sincerely wish them all the best going forward,” said Zawahir.