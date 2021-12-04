Dr Sim not underestimating opponents when defending Batu Kawah seat

KUCHING (Dec 4): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) incumbent for Batu Kawah, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, is not taking his opponent Democratic Action Party (DAP) Dr Kelvin Yii lightly.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president said that he had no clue whether it would be a multi-cornered fight in Batu Kawah, but he will not underestimate his opponent(s).

“I have no idea (how many opponents) because there are so many political parties. We never underestimate anybody,” he said at a news conference at the SUPP Batu Kawah branch in MJC Batu Kawa here today.

He appealed to voters in Batu Kawah to give him another five years to bring about further development to the constituency.

He added that Batu Kawah voters gave him a chance five years ago and he brought about changes to the constituency while before that, they ‘tengoook saja’ (just watch).

“So I’m asking voters in Batu Kawah to continue to support me. Give me another five years to develop Batu Kawah.”

Dr Sim said that his team would launch the Batu Kawah manifesto only after the GPS manifesto launch, which is expected on Dec 8.

He added that he had done his part in establishing the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan and implementing other development projects in Batu Kawah.

He opined that he would be able to do the same for the other 17 state constituencies that SUPP will contest in this election if given the chance.

The 17 seats are Opar, Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Simanggang, Engkilili, Repok, Meradong, Bukit Assek, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Tanjong Batu, Piasau, Pujut and Senadin.

“I hope that the people of Sarawak will support all our 18 candidates and strengthen SUPP’s position inside GPS. I have (built up) the foundation in Batu Kawah and I need to do the same for all other SUPP seats.

“Please support all the nominated candidates of GPS and vote for them on Dec 18,” he urged.

If re-elected in Batu Kawah this time, the incumbent said that he wants to carry on with his efforts in the constituency in the next five years so as to contribute to the people of Sarawak and not just ‘tengoook saja’.