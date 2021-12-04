Fadillah: RM50,000 allocated to build library in Kampung Segedup

KUCHING (Dec 4): A sum of RM50,000 has been allocated for the construction of a library in Kampung Segedup here, said Senior Minister of Works Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the allocation served as a starting capital to construct the library, which will be used by the villagers.

“The library is important as it can facilitate the improvement of knowledge for the villagers as well as to be a place of learning for children in the village,” he said when officiating the [email protected] Malaysia programme held at the village here today.

Fadillah also emphasised the importance of adopting the Keluarga Malaysia concept in daily life as introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“When we adopt the concept , then our approach to society will be different as we consider them as our own family,” he said.

Through the practice of the concept, he said the community is also able to strengthen friendships regardless of race and religion.

Also present at the event was Sarawak Information Department director Swady Guliling and Kuching district information officer Magdellina Alfred Jeho.

Speaking at the event, Swady said the Keluarga Malaysia Community concept was a new programme by the Information Department in conjunction with the concept and philosophies introduced under the federal government.

He added that the Sarawak Information Department has set the establishment of three Keluarga Malaysia Communities for each state constituency in Sarawak and the achievement so far is 50 per cent.