First step towards full autonomy

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): The devolution of power on fisheries is a first step toward Sabah regaining greater autonomy from the federal government.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan said he is delighted that the fight to restore Sabah’s autonomy is gaining momentum ever since the GRS took over power in the region.

“This is an excellent and positive step toward achieving Sabah and Sarawak’s autonomy. I thank the federal government and my counterpart, Datuk Seri Panglima Ronald Kiandee, Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, for making this possible,” he said in a statement here on Saturday.

Kitingan attended Saturday’s event to accept the letter of empowerment on deep sea licence in Sabah at the Sabah Assembly building.

The event was organised by the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs). Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili.

Kitingan said as a result of the devolution of power, his ministry via the Sabah Fisheries Department would now be able to process and issue deep sea fishing licences in Sabah and Labuan.

“The next step is for the Sabah government to enact our own laws on fisheries. This is a huge development and a win for the GRS-led Sabah government that we are able to achieve this.

“Prior to today, everything linked to deep sea licence had to go to the federal level which was inconvenient and a loss to our fishing industry,” he said.

He added that the GRS government’s excellent work towards restoring Sabah’s full autonomy would not be halted by Saturday’s event, and the GRS government will continue to work with Ongkili’s ministry to achieve full autonomy.

“The bottom line is, we want our rights back, and I am delighted we are making progress in that direction.

“With the close and healthy partnership between the Sabah and federal governments, I am optimistic we will be able to accompolish this sooner rather than later,” he said.

The Sabah Government has officially received the empowerment letter to allow the state to issue its own licenses for deep-sea fishing.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) had approved the proposal during a meeting on October 18, which was chaired by the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister has agreed to grant the directors of the Sabah and Sarawak Fisheries Department with the power to issue permits and licenses for deep sea fishing levels in the C2 Zone,” said Ronald in his speech during the presentation of the letter.

Also present were Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Ronald explained that the scope of the empowerment will include the processing of applications, auditing and the approval of applications, subject to terms and conditions.

“I hope that this joint decision will benefit both the Federal Government and the State Government, especially in terms of fisheries resource management, maritime security and international relations,” he said.

He revealed that the empowerment will also give Sabah the power to implement existing and new fisheries-related polices.

During the event, Hajiji and the Sabah assemblypersons from the government bloc were also briefed on the latest developments of MKMA63.