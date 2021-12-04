Four family members attacked over debt

BELURAN (Dec 4): A father and son are wanted by police for attacking four family members with a machete at a farm at Kampung Cahaya Baru, here on Friday.

Beluran police chief Superintendent Kasim Muda said the suspects, age 23 and 51, had allegedly attacked the four family members, age 18 to 47, about 5.30pm when the wife of one of the victims confronted a suspect’s sister and demanded the latter to pay back money they had owned.

“The 23-year-old suspect got angry and tried to attack the woman with a machete but was stopped by the woman’s husband, who is one of the victims,” said Kasim.

The farm supervisor then intervened and took the victim to his office in an attempt to stop the fight.

The suspect then went home but a couple of minutes later, came back with his 51-year-old father and attacked the victim’s three family members with machetes.

Both suspects then fled the scene and are currently hiding from authority, said Kasim.

“The four injured victims were rushed to the Duchess of Kent Hospital for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

“Police have launched a manhunt for both suspects and urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to immediately contact the police,” said Kasim.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons or means.