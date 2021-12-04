GPS picks Sam Laya to unseat Baru in Ba Kelalan

MIRI (Dec 4): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate Sam Laya will attempt to unseat Parti Rakyat Bersatu’s (PSB) presidential council member Baru Bian as the Ba Kelalan assemblyman.

Sam made it to the much-awaited GPS candidate list announced by the coalition’s chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a press conference in Kuching yesterday.

A lawyer by profession from Long Sukang, as well as Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Ba Kelalan’s Youth chief, Sam edged out fellow lawyer Libat Langub as the candidate for the constituency.

Baru, 63, is the political heavyweight in this five-cornered fight in Ba Kelalan. He is a two-term assemblyman for the constituency and current Selangau MP.

A lawyer by training, Baru was also former Minister of Works and chairman of PKR Sarawak, posts that he held until the Sheraton Move led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020.

The others contesting in Ba Kelalan are Martin Labo (PKR), Peter Asut (PBK) and Independent candidate Agnes Padan, the former PKR Sarawak Women chief.

Baru retained the seat in the 2016 elections with an improved majority of 529 votes against Willie Liao from the then SPDP, which was later rebranded as PDP.

Ba Kelalan is a rural Lun Bawang-majority constituency that stretches all the way to the border of Kalimantan and is home to Mount Murud, the highest mountain in Sarawak and scenic highland paddy fields that surround villages.

Sam was PDP’s sole candidate and has been actively moving on the ground in the past two years. Party president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing also gave his shot with an eleventh hour push, with an unprecedented four-day visit which covered Ba Kelalan highlands to Trusan bazaar.

PDP lost in the past two state elections to Baru while Libat’s big extended family in Ba Kelalan was a plus point especially in the close-knitted Lun Bawang community in the candidacy race.

Sam expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and GPS captain for his confidence in him representing the coalition.

His candidacy means that there would be two lawyers in this five-cornered fight in the Lun Bawang heartland.