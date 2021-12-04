Hasmi: LAKMB-developed shop houses can be bought by all

BINTANGOR (Dec 4): People of other races or religions can also buy shop houses developed by Bintangor Malay Charitable Foundation (LAKMB), in collaboration with Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (BTS) and Naim Group of Companies, on a piece of land in the town here, which has been approved by the state government.

Foundation chairman Datuk Hasmi Hasnan said the decision was made on the advice of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who wanted to see all development projects involving the government to benefit every sector of the society irrespective of race or religion.

“We are very grateful to the chief minister not only for according due consideration to our proposal to participate in the development of Bintangor but also for allocating us a piece of land,” he said.

Besides, the chief minister also did not object to their plan to involve Naim, knowing that the foundation had no fund to do it (project) alone, which is estimated to cost RM40 million, he said.

Hasmi said they would start with building shop houses, and if everything went as planned, they would proceed with other components such as construction of office buildings, water front and Petanque field.

Meanwhile, the three parties involved in the project signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) yesterday morning.

The chief minister was on hand to witness the ceremony.

Assistant Minster in the chief Minister’s Dept (Corporate Affairs and UKAS Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Tanjong Manis MP Yusuf Abd Wahab, Land and Survey Dept director Datu Abdullah Julaihi, and Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan were also present.