Inaugural hybrid event kick-starts revival of local art scene

MIRI (Dec 4): The two-day inaugural Seahorse Sculpture and Art Exhibition, Competition and Forum 2021 at Imperial Palace Hotel here was launched yesterday.

Assistant Minister Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting represented by Miri City Councillor Warziedea Ahmad officiated at the launch.

Ting said in his text-of-speech read by Warziedea that the resort city had hosted many events including Asean Music Festival, Borneo Jazz Festival, Miri Country Music Festival and Roctoberfest.

This new hybrid event during the city’s 16th anniversary has introduced sculpture and art to complement efforts to to position Miri as an international destination.

He went on to say that it was great to have such initiatives reviving festivals and art as many artists were badly affected by the pandemic and resulting movement control.

“The event also provides an avenue for local talents to showcase their artwork,” he added.

Meanwhile, organising chairperson Carolyn Marsh of Minda Nusantara Tours & Travel Agencies Sdn Bhd in her welcoming speech said Miri is not short of local artists but many have yet to exhibit their works publicly.

“We aspire to provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talents with the ultimate vision of positioning Miri as a future tourism sculpture and art destination,” she said.

Seahorse Sculpture and Art Exhibition, Competition and Forum 2021 also provides networking opportunity by bringing together emerging and established artists as well as potential collectors and buyers.

During the launch, several Memorandums of Understanding between the organiser and MYYLiving Arts, Persatuan Pelukis Dan Seni Visual Miri, Persatuan Penggiat Seni Muzik Miri; as well as between Miri Photography Society with Coco Cabana, the official venue for the city’s upcoming major Arts Festival were signed.

Minda Travel, also organiser of the city’s major Art Festival originally scheduled for this month had to postpone the month long event to the last weekend of February to April 2022 due to Covid-19 uncertainties and travel restrictions, revealed Carolyn.

Also present at the launch were Donny Tan senior business development manager of Sarawak Convention Bureau, Troy Yaw director of Fun Borneo Sdn Bhd and Miri City councillors.

For further information, go to www.seahorsesculpturefest.live.