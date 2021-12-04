Mavcom urged to put up aditional flights to Limbang, Lawas

MIRI (Dec 4): Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has been instructed to study the possibility of having additional flights to Limbang and Lawas, due to heavy demands ahead of the 12th state election.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, however, said enhancing the people’s accessibility of travelling from one place to another must be the priority.

“We acknowledge the demand and we will immediately look into it,” he told a press conference after the launching of Marine Department new building here yesterday.

“As for Mavcom, there is no issue. In fact, it is important to have good relationship and to be responsive to the people’s need,” he added.

The increasing demand for more flights to Limbang and Lawas was due to the prolonged closure of Brunei’s border, and the only way to go to Lawas and Limbang from Miri is by air.

Wee also reiterated that Mavcom, which comes under the Ministry of Transport, had been assigned to work on tracking airfares by airlines during the election period.

“Previously, due to the pandemic, flights had to be reduced at the request of State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC). Now that flights have been gradually increased, with 307 flights per week, airfares are now being monitored,” he said.

A report (by Mavcom), which was received two days ago, shows that airfare (to Kuching) has gone down between Dec 11 and 31. However, flight to Sibu, Bintulu and Miri, would still need more frequency.

“We will see whether it is sufficient for the 307 flights per week to Sarawak. We must also make sure supply and demand achieve a balance. When supply is low, airfare will go up and vice-versa. It is important to find a balance,” said Wee.

The launching ceremony of the RM9-million new building at Jalan Kubu here was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Sum Agung; its deputy director of operations (Miri) of Marine Department Wan Enduk Wan Salleh, and deputy secretary-general (management) of Ministry of Transport Dato Razali Mohamad.

Work started on January 2018 and was completed on August 2020. Completion was delayed due to the MCO.