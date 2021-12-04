Parklane City set to be vibrant business district

PAPAR (Dec 5): Parklane City is poised to become a vibrant business district in two years’ time, said WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen.

And nestled within an up-and-coming commercial centre is Parklane Villa, comprising 180 double-storey terrace houses priced from RM490,000 onwards.

The built-up area for intermediate and corner units are 2,460 square feet (sf) and 3,420 sf respectively.

Susan said Parklane Villa was expected to be completed by the end of next year, or early 2023 at the latest.

“With the increasing cost of building materials, we are striving to finish the project as soon as possible so that our buyers could enjoy the appreciation in the value of their properties.”

She said that at the launching of Parklane Villa showhouse located at Shoplot 39-42 Benoni Commercial Centre here yesterday.

The event was officiated by her mother, Datin Seri Panglima Chen Si Mui.

Meanwhile, she said Parklane City, which consists of 88 units of two-storey (64 units) and three-storey shoplots (24 units), was launched in early 2020.

“The project was supposed to be completed within two years, but the movement control order (MCO) has delayed our progress by six to 12 months.”

Nevertheless, she said the three-storey shoplots were expected to obtain occupancy certificate (OC) in June 2022 and the two-storey shoplots by end of next year.

Phase 3 of Parklane City, which comprises 50 units of two-storey shoplots, including Servay Hypermarket and McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant, are expected to be launched in 2022.

She disclosed that the company has signed tenancy agreement with McDonald’s and the drive-thru restaurant would be operational by the end of 2022.

“Hopefully we can complete Phase 3 in one and a half years provided there is no lockdown.

“Within two years, Parklane City will be a thriving business district.”

She added that WSG Group’s projects in Papar, including Parklane City, Parklane Villa and Benoni Commercial Centre, were under 999-year lease term.

Susan also commended the Chief Minister for making sure Sabah Development Bank (SDB) provided financing support to local businesses.

She said SDB did not only provide financing for her Parklane City and Parklane Villa projects, but also granted loan moratorium for a period of six months to the company during the MCO period.

“Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, SDB is providing strong support to local businesses, which in turn, creates a more conducive business environment.”

On the other hand, Wesley Liew, who is a shareholder of Tealive at Benoni Commercial Centre, said the area attracted a lot of customers due to its strategic location.

In fact, his Tealive outlet once broke the nationwide record for the highest daily sales at over RM7,000.

Confident with the potential of Benoni Commercia Centre, Liew said he was planning to open a Japanese restaurant in the area.

“We are still searching for available shoplots as most of them are already occupied.”

He said the Benoni Commercial Centre was a viable investment that could yield more than RM4,000 in monthly rental due to its strategic location and proximity to McDonalds’ drive-thru, Servay Hypermarket and fuel station which would open soon.

Meanwhile, Ling Chie Chong, 41, the owner of Tai King Enterprise, a hardware shop in Kimanis, was the first buyer who purchased Parklane Villa.

“I decided to buy Parklane Villa because it is near where I work.

“The house is also very spacious and comfortable to live in,” he said.

In conjunction with the event, WSG Group donated RM100,000 to Papar Middle School for the construction of a new four-storey student hostel.

A blood donation drive, jointly organized by the WSG Group and Papar Hospital, was also held and successfully collected 70 pints of blood.

Also present were WSG Group directors Vanessa Wong and Jonathan Wong.