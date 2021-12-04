PBM to support GPS in the coming state polls, says Larry Sng

KUCHING (Dec 4): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has decided to support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming 12th Sarawak election, said its deputy president Larry Sng.

The Julau MP said this in a Facebook post today after discussions with PBM Sarawak leaders.

“I have conveyed our position to YAB CM (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) when he was in Julau recently and to the two GPS candidates for Meluan and Pakan of our position.

“I am confident that with their good track record they will both win by a larger majority this time around,” said Sng.

The GPS candidates for Meluan and Pakan are Rolland Duat Jubin and Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom respectively.

PBM is a newly formed national party helmed by Tebrau MP Steven Choong and Sng, both who had quit Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) earlier this year.