PM: Gov’t approves RM20 mln for alternative road, RM5 mln for hospital upgrade in Kapit

KUCHING (Dec 4): The Federal Government has approved an allocation of RM20 million to build an alternative route from the Kapit Airport to the state governmental complex in the district to ease traffic congestion during peak hours, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

On top of that, he said another RM5 million has been approved for the upgrading of the Kapit Hospital to set up haemodialysis facilities to the surrounding residents.

“It is important for both the Sarawak state government and its Federal counterparts to be under the same political alliance as to expedite and accelerate the development plans for Sarawak,” said Ismail Sabri during a meet-and-greet session at the Kapit town square today.

He also pointed out a new airport will be constructed in Kapit to accommodate bigger-capacity airplanes and to offer direct flight services to the capital city of Kuching.

“Contrary to the accusations made by opposition parties, the Federal Government has always prioritised the people’s welfare and the development progress in Sabah and Sarawak,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said the opposition had always attempted to incite dissatisfaction among the public towards the Federal Government, and he hoped the people would cast their votes wisely in the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election.

He said the Federal Government had approved billions of ringgits worth of projects to improve internet connectivity in the state under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela), as well as to repair and upgrade dilapidated schools.

“Our aim is to ensure the rural areas will not be neglected from internet coverage. With RM7 billion allocated under the Jendela programme, I hope every corner in Sabah and Sarawak will have internet coverage by the end of 2022,” he said.

Nonetheless, Ismail Sabri said the rapid development happening in Kapit will no doubt spur the growth of the local economy as well as the tourism sector with the traveling time between Sibu and Kapit being reduced to two hours only.

“I have been very close with Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi since 2004 when we first joined politics, and I promise to come back to Kapit again.

“I also hope the Sarawak state government will continue to be led by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg with more development in planning,” said Ismail Sabri, who said this was his third visit to Kapit.

Earlier, the prime minister officially opened the RM 751.8 million 101-kilometre Sibu-Kapit-Song road and the Sungai Yong Kapit twin bridges.

Nanta meanwhile said the approved alternative route from the Kapit Airport to the district state governmental complex entailed a 1.5-kilometre road with Public Works Department (JKR) R3 standard and a bridge will be constructed.