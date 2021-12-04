PM Ismail Sabri: Rationalisation of MASwings Rural Air Services being conducted for further improvement

KUCHING (Dec 4): A rationalisation of the Rural Air Services (RAS) provided by MASwings in Sarawak and Sabah is now being carried out for its further improvement, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He revealed that the rationalisation, which is carried out by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), includes reviewing the objectives of the RAS, financial implications involved as well as the routes and frequency of the RAS flights.

“The most important is the air fare rates to be used, the aircraft to be used and mechanism of subsidies to the consumers of this service from time to time.

“This is one of the government’s efforts to ensure this services gets to be enjoyed by people in the rural areas and benefit them,” he said after declaring open the RM300 million Mukah Airport.

Ismail Sabri said that MASwings started providing the service in Sarawak and Sabah since 2008 through the RAS Agreement signed on July 3 that year.

He pointed out that in 2019, a new agreement was signed on Jan 4 namely the Public Service Obligation for Rural Air Services Agreement (PSO for RAS) between the Malaysian government and MASwings to continue this service until 2024.

“According to the PSO for RAS agreement, MASwings is providing services for 40 routes in Sarawak and Sabah using the ATR72 and Twin Otter Viking aircrafts,” he said.

He also pointed out that air transport is important in these two East Malaysian states due to its geographic conditions, which means an efficient air service which is punctual, safe and trust can be the main factor in driving the economy in Sarawak and Sabah.

On a related matter, Ismail said that the Air Traffic Management System upgrading project costing RM19.4 million has been approved under the 12th Malaysian Plan.

He said that the upgrading for the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KL ATCC) had been completed and launched on Dec 1, while the upgrading for a similar centre in Kota Kinabalu which covers Sabah and Sarawak is expected to be completed on Dec 10.

“The project to upgrade the air traffic management system in Sabah and Sarawak includes replacing the radar, navigation and radio communication devices as well as replacing the air traffic controller automatic systems with the latest and sophisticated system,” he said, adding that the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has been tasked to carry out the upgrading.

On Mukah airport, he said that this would invigorate the economic growth in Mukah since this airport is expected to provide support services to the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score).

“I was informed that the new airport is equipped with a new terminal building and a runway which is 1,500 metres long which can be used by ATR aircrafts capable of brining many passengers compared to Twin Otter.

“With this, the Mukah airport can handle many passengers and strengthen Mukah’s position as contributor to Sarawak’s economy,” he said.