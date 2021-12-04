PM: Strong partnership between federal, state governments needed for continuous development

KUCHING (Dec 4): A strong partnership between the federal and the state governments is needed for Sarawak to continue achieving developments for a prosperous future, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said the current state government under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition led by Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg should be given a fresh mandate in the coming 12th Sarawak election to continue serving the state.

“I just want to say, developments after developments can only be carried out if there is a close relationship between the state and federal governments. Such a relationship is important and I can’t even imagine if the state government is changed. There will be greater difficulties in terms of development and progress,” he said during a state dinner reception at a hotel here tonight.

Thus, Ismail Sabri hoped that grassroot members, including community members and Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK), would work hard to make sure that GPS under Abang Johari’s leadership will continue to serve Sarawak after the election.

“In the government, the highest authority level was the cabinet but at the village level, you have your own ‘cabinet’ and have a duty to protect the government of the day,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said community leaders were actually part of the government of the day, and they have a huge responsibility in monitoring the implementation of government projects, as well as protecting the government.

“I pray the people and leaders in Sarawak will ensure the ruling state government can be maintained after the state election, so that development, in physical or virtual forms, can continue to be poured into the state for the sake of the people,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said he had known of many cases where state projects were withdrawn after a change in the federal government in the past years due to failure in reaching mutual agreements.

“Nonetheless, I have made my promise to Abang Johari that whatever we have planned, we will continue it for the benefit of the people in Sarawak. Hopefully, we can meet again soon,” he said.

Among those in attendance were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.