Police arrest 22 suspects for alleged involvement in drug-related activities

KUCHING (Dec 4): The district police here have arrested a total of 22 suspects for their alleged involvement in drug-related activities between Nov 24 to 30.

The arrests were made at Kampung Siol Kandis, Kampung Tabuan Dayak, Kampung Tabuan Hj Drahman, Kampung Astana Lot, Kampung Sungai Bedil Besar and Kampung Tanjung Petrajaya.

“The suspects are aged between 19 and 53 years old and comprise of 19 males and three females,” said Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

He added that 10 cases are being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and six cases under Section 15(1) (a) of the same Act.

During the operation, the police also managed to seize drugs (syabu) weighing 6.84 grammes.

“Investigations also revealed that nine of the suspects have previous police records for drug-related offences,” Ahsmon said.

On a separate matter, the district police on Dec 2 arrested six men and two women after drugs were found inside a house at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg following a raid.

“During the raid, police found syabu weighing 10.2 grammes and four capsules of Erimin 5 pills,” he said.

He added that four of the suspects had previous police records for drug-related offences.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.