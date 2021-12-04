Proposed devt project set to transform Bintangor, say CM

BINTANGOR (Dec 4): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg believes the proposed development programme of Bintangor Malay Charitable Foundation (LAKMB) in collaboration with Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) and Naim Group of Companies will be able to transform Bintangor into a dynamic digital-economic centre.

The inclusion of an innovation centre in the proposed project mentioned by LAKMB chairman, Datuk Hasmi Hasnan, earlier on, augured well in helping the state government to realize its digital economic strategy, Abg Johari said when witnessing the signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU) between representatives of LAKMD, Naim and TBS here yesterday.

“The innovation centre will provide an excellent platform for imparting relevant knowledge to prepare the local community in getting actively involved in digital economy,” he said.

Hence, he said he was looking forward to seeing the beginning of a new era for Bintangor and its people once the the project is completed in two or three years’ time.

“When completed, the project will not only change the landscape of down-town Bintangor but also create a new generation of people who will prosper on digital economy,” he said.

Other components of the proposed project include 3-storey shop houses, offices, food court, water front and a Petanque court.

Meanwhile, the chief minister congratulated LAKMB and TBS for taking the initiative to play a significant role In complementing the government’s effort to develop Bintangor.

“When met by parties concerned for my view on the proposed project , I just told them to go head If they have a plan.”

He said the state government would always welcome cooperation from the private sector as much as it emphasises on teamwork among the elected representatives, various government agencies and the people in general to develop Sarawak.

He assured all project requested by the people of Bintangor such as construction of a bridge linking various villages and longhouses; upgrading of sports complex, swimming pools, and waterfront would be implemented.

Assistant Minster in the Chief Minister’s Office (Corporate Affairs and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Tanjng Manis MP Yusuf Abd Wahab, Land and Survey Dept director Datu Abdullah Julaihi, and Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan were among those present at the function.