‘Provide soft loans to firms in reforestation projects’

KUCHING (Dec 4): The federal government is urged to provide incentives in the form of soft loans to companies participating in reforestation projects, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

During a recent virtual meeting representing Sarawak at the 79th National Land Council Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakub, Awg Tengah emphasised the importance of reforestation.

He also said that Sarawak had improved its Forest Ordinance, which includes penalties and fines, with a fine up to 10 times for timber confiscation.

“In terms of enforcement against illegal logging and illegal exploration in the Permanent Forest Reserve, the Sarawak government has a specific strategy to address it. It will use the latest technological facilities in monitoring and combating such illegal activities,” he said.

Sarawak Forest Department director Datu Hamden Mohammad and Land and Survey Department deputy director (Management) Awang Zamhari Awang Mahmood were also present at the meeting.