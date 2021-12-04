PSB’s Wong believes as a Sibu local, she can serve Dudong better

SIBU (Dec 4): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) potential candidate for Dudong, Wong Hie Ping, believes that she can better serve the constituency as she is based in Sibu and understands the needs and aspirations of the constituents.

She said this today when asked on political heavyweight Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing contesting in Dudong on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket this state election.

“I know Datuk Seri (Tiong King Sing) is the president of PDP (and) he also has experience (in politics). But anyway, I am at least in Sibu and then I know our Sibu people well.

“I will try my very best to serve (the people). We know what Sibu folk want, what they need. So, I think I can serve much better in this area,” Wong told The Borneo Post after handing over financial assistance from PSB Dudong branch to 27 recipients in the constituency.

The recipients comprised churches, temples and Chinese schools in Dudong.

When asked if she was comfortable with a one-to-one or multi-cornered fight in Dudong, the former Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairwoman said that she respected everyone’s decision to contest.

“So I just tell myself that I want to serve and I always use the word ‘SIBU’ to remind myself, where S stands for sincerity, I – integrity, B – bold and U for Unity.

“In other words, I serve with sincerity, integrity, boldness to speak up and ask for the return of Sarawakians’ rights and want unity by respecting people irrespective of backgrounds and beliefs,” said Wong, a former computer lecturuer who had worked in Singapore previously.

Asked on her view that three lady candidates, including herself, would be vying for the hot seat, Wong opined that each individual would have different talents and capabilities.

However, what was more important was the sincerity in serving the people, she stressed, thus in this regard, she does not look at gender when it comes to delivering service to the people.

In fact, she felt at times ladies are more caring than men.

On this, she related how women of longhouses she visited would confide their problems in her.

“They said that they could not voice out their problems to men — it is a lady-to-lady talk. They shared about their family’s or children’s problems, or their own problems. So I think this is one advantage a lady candidate has.

“But I would not like to compare with others — I just want to try my best in serving the people with sincerity,” she said.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in Dudong went up another notch after Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak announced Paul Ling as their candidate yesterday.

Already in the fray are Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Dr Jane Lau Sing Yee, Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi’s) Josephine Lau Kiew Peng, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) secretary-general Julius Enchana, and Independent candidate Fadhill Mohamad Isa.

The stage is set with a six-cornered fight expected, barring any last minute entries by Independent candidates on nomination day next Monday.

There are five state constituencies in Sibu – Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Bukit Assek, Nangka and Dudong.

Currently, PSB holds Bawang Assan and Dudong seats while Nangka comes under Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and DAP holds Pelawan and Bukit Assek seats.