Putatan first to hold Malaysia Family Sale

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): Putatan is the first district in Sabah to hold the Malaysia Family Sale program which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri on Dec 2 in Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur.

The program conducted by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is a government initiative to help alleviate the cost of living of the people, especially from the low-income group.

It is a collaboration between KPDNHEP, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry and Ministry of Finance as well as the agencies under it in addressing the rising prices of goods which is happening in the country and globally.

Yesterday, the program was held at the Putatan District Council’s grounds and it was a huge success, said state KPDNHEP director Georgie Abas.

He disclosed that the program will be held twice a month nationwide for three months starting Dec 4 and will cover all 222 parliamentary constituencies during that time.

Georgie disclosed that the programme offers consumers the option to get various daily necessities at prices up to 20 per cent lower than the local market price.

Among the items sold during the program are poultry, fish, eggs, vegetables, cooking oil, sugar, flour, rice and processed goods.

Government agencies and strategic partners from among industry players involved in the programme yesterday were, state KPDNHEP, Koperasi Pembangunan Desa (KPD), FAMA, LKIM, Bataras, Nestle, Imbas Jaya, Sazarice Sdn Bhd, Kina Enterprise and QL Resources Berhad.

Georgie said the program is hoped to be a catalyst for consumers to plan purchases and make wise choices to reduce the burden of household expenses.

“KPDNHEP reminds all traders to always abide by the rules and regulations set by the government. The government calls on the people to be patient and stay with the government in these extraordinarily difficult times which have also affected the national and global supply chains,” he said.

He added that KPDNHEP enforcement officers will continue to carry out monitoring and inspections to ensure that supply is always stable and there is no element of profiteering in the market.

For any further inquiries and complaints, the public, especially Sabahans, can use the WhatsApp line at 019 279 4317, ez-Adu application or via email to [email protected]