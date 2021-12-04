Sabah to issue own deep-sea fishing licenses

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 4): The Sabah Government has officially received the empowerment letter to allow the state to issue its own licenses for deep-sea fishing.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) had approved the proposal during a meeting on October 18, which was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The Prime Minister has agreed to grant the directors of the Sabah and Sarawak Fisheries Department with the power to issue permits and licenses for deep sea fishing levels in the C2 Zone,” said Ronald in his speech during the presentation of the letter, held at the State Legislative Assembly building on Saturday.

Among those present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Ronald explained that the scope of the empowerment will include the processing of applications, auditing and the approval of applications, subject to terms and conditions.

“I hope that this joint decision will benefit both the Federal Government and the State Government, especially in terms of fisheries resource management, maritime security and international relations,” he said.

He revealed that the empowerment will also give Sabah the power to implement existing and new fisheries-related polices.

During the event, Hajiji and the Sabah assemblypersons from the government bloc were also briefed on the latest developments of MKMA63.